LEONARD CARLISLE MORRISON, 70, of Martinsburg, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Facility. Leonard was born November 2, 1948, in Milton, a son of the late Leno and Carlisle Clatterbuck Morrison. He was a graduate of Milton High School and Marshall University. Leonard served in the US Navy. He had been employed with FEMA, South Kingstown School District, Cabell Huntington Hospital and the Naval Underwater Systems Center. He is survived by one son, Lee Morrison and Jillian of Martinsburg, W.Va.; one grandson, Jason Grove; one brother, Clarvil Morrison, and one sister, Charlotte Patterson, both of Milton; one nephew, Rod Patterson (Ladonna); a great-niece, Chrissy Salyers (Shawn); and Leonard's former wife and Lee's mother, Deborah Carroll of Florida. Services and interment will be private. Arrangements made by Brown Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 10, 2019
