|
|
LEONARD DARRELL ROLFE, 80, of Ona, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 8, 2019, at his residence. He was born April 27, 1939, in Kenna, W.Va., to the late William Denver and Grace Esther Rolfe. He was retired from Special Metals, Rolfe's Meat Processing and Rolfe's Greenhouse. He continued to work his farm, which he loved. He was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church and involved in many organizations during his lifetime. He is survived by his loving wife, Joanna Chapman Rolfe; four children, Pauletta (Greg) Wallace, Teresa (Wayne) Thacker, Tim Rolfe and Rhonda (Al) Reams. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, Christopher (Kayla) Wallace and Brady and Brenna, Deidra (John) Meadows and Savannah and Griffin, Chase (Sammi) Thacker and Ryan and Brycen, Beth (Cory) Goff and Ginny, Clay Thacker, Erin (David) Wingfield, Sarah (Jake) Wheeler, Tia Thacker, Trent Rolfe, Trevor Rolfe, Brandon (Dallas) Reams and Kairi and Khaleesi, Corey Reams. He is also survived by a very special sister-in-law, Norma Dailey, and five siblings, Carl (Shirley) Rolfe, Gary Rolfe, Betty (Roger) Enslin, Mary (Ed) Adkins, Jack (Sheila) Rolfe and Jim (Susie) Chapman (brother-in-law). He has left behind several nieces, nephews, church friends/family and farm buddies. Viewing will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. The service will be held 2:30 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Little Fudges Creek Road, Ona, by Pastor Bill Davis, Pastor Nathan Jude, Pastor Jacob Marshall and Pastor Clay Thacker. Entombment will follow at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Arrangements are being handled by Wallace Funeral Home of Milton.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019