







LEONARD LEWIN CONRAD JR., 77, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Linda Kay Smith Conrad, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born January 8, 1942, in Huntington, a son of Leonard Lewin Conrad Sr. and Kathleen Conrad. Leonard also was predeceased by a sister, Jeanne Poffenberger, and two brothers, Joe Conrad and Richard Conrad. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served in Vietnam, and a member of American Legions Post 16, Huntington, and Post 177, Barboursville, and was a member of VFW Post 9738, Guyandotte. Leonard was owner and operator of Conrad Produce. In addition to his wife, survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, David and Pamela Conrad of Chesapeake, Ohio; a daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Kevin Black of Ona; nine grandchildren, James Conrad of Proctorville, Ohio, Caitlin Conrad of Milwaukee, Wis., Cody Conrad and wife Jessica Conrad of Milwaukee, Wis., Kristopher Black of Barboursville, Kiri Black of Barboursville, Tommy and Bonnie Noble of Chesapeake, Ohio, Brandon and Alissa Noble of Chesapeake, Ohio, C.J. Noble of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Melanie Noble of Chesapeake, Ohio; eight great-grandchildren, James Conrad, Hunter Conrad, Penelope Black, Octavia Rose Black, Paisley Shae Noble, Dawson Noble, Dallas Noble, Ariana Noble, and a very special great-granddaughter in Heaven, Faith Marie Conrad; and a very special nephew, Larry Conrad. Because of allergies, house plants would be preferred as expressions of sympathy. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary. Burial with military graveside rites performed by Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Garden, Huntington. Friends may visit from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Chapman's Mortuary. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 3, 2019