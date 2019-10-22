The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church
LEONARD "SLIM" MARCUM


1937 - 2019
LEONARD "SLIM" MARCUM Obituary




LEONARD "SLIM" MARCUM, 82, of Huntington, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church by Pastor Jody Fortner. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. He was born February 22, 1937, in Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late Wince and Elsie Marcum. He was a construction worker, a mechanic and former owner of Slim's Radiator and Air Condition Shop in Huntington, W.Va., for many years, and a member of the Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church. "Slim" was also a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Huntington Lodge #64 and was a Mason with the Huntington Lodge #53 AF&AM. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Browning Marcum, and sister, Ruth Williamson. Survivors include three daughters, Katherine (Terry) Spaulding, Jenny (Jeff) Hollenshead and Barbara Marcum, and son, Tom (Melinda) Duty; ten grandchildren, Katie (Adam) Gillenwater, Matthew (Cheyenne) Keesee, Jamie (Stephanie) Tunstall, Emily (Chris) Lee, Makayla and Elizabeth Hollenshead, Adam Spaulding, Ben (Anna) Spaulding, Andrea (Charlie) Mullins, Gina (Josh) Lucas and Amanda Duty; thirteen great-grandchildren, Gracie, Claire, Mia, Mattisyn, Remington, Wyatt, Eli, Caiden, Easton, Bella, Ivy, Teddie and Cooper; four sisters, Kathryn (Roger) Williamson, Florence Jones, Martha Webb and Gladys (Jerry) Childers; and his very special friend, Squeak. Friends may call from noon until service time Wednesday at the Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Community Outreach Program of the Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019
