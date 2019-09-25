Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LEONARD CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEONARD W. CLARK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEONARD W. CLARK Obituary




LEONARD W. CLARK, "Red" 91, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. He was born August 8, 1928, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Hollace and Barbara Landers Clark. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Clark. Leonard was a retired electrician from Kaiser Aluminum and a member of New Hope United Methodist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He is survived by two sons, Jeff (Sheila) Clark of Proctorville and David Clark of Chesapeake, Ohio; two daughters, Susan (Roger) White of Willow Wood, Ohio, and Darla (Jeff) Lyon of Proctorville; four grandchildren, Matthew and Mandy Clark, Megan (Bo) Adams and Molly Lyon; one great-granddaughter, Heidi Adams; and sister Alma Bias. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Anthony Thomas. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. September 25, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LEONARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now