LEONARD W. CLARK, "Red" 91, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. He was born August 8, 1928, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Hollace and Barbara Landers Clark. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Clark. Leonard was a retired electrician from Kaiser Aluminum and a member of New Hope United Methodist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He is survived by two sons, Jeff (Sheila) Clark of Proctorville and David Clark of Chesapeake, Ohio; two daughters, Susan (Roger) White of Willow Wood, Ohio, and Darla (Jeff) Lyon of Proctorville; four grandchildren, Matthew and Mandy Clark, Megan (Bo) Adams and Molly Lyon; one great-granddaughter, Heidi Adams; and sister Alma Bias. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Anthony Thomas. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. September 25, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019