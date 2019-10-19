Home

POWERED BY

Services
PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
(740) 532-2144
Resources
More Obituaries for LESLIE SUTTLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LESLIE KEVIN SUTTLES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LESLIE KEVIN SUTTLES Obituary




LESLIE KEVIN SUTTLES, 58, of South Point, Ohio, passed away at his residence Thursday, October 17, 2019. Kevin was born May 5, 1961, in Ironton, Ohio, a son of the late Clark Elwood and Marlene Click Suttles. He is survived by his partner, Duane Adkins of South Point, Ohio, and his mother-in-law, Audalene Starr. Kevin was a graduate of Green High School and was an operations director for Access Financial in Sunrise, Florida. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Dwayne Suttles. In addition to his partner, is survived by four brothers, Rick Suttles, Keith and his wife Jill Suttles, Darrin Suttles and Phil Suttles; sister-in-law, Dawn Suttles; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio. Burial will be 1 p.m. Monday in Haverhill Cemetery; procession to cemetery will leave the funeral home at 12:45 p.m. To offer the Suttles family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LESLIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
Download Now