LESLIE KEVIN SUTTLES, 58, of South Point, Ohio, passed away at his residence Thursday, October 17, 2019. Kevin was born May 5, 1961, in Ironton, Ohio, a son of the late Clark Elwood and Marlene Click Suttles. He is survived by his partner, Duane Adkins of South Point, Ohio, and his mother-in-law, Audalene Starr. Kevin was a graduate of Green High School and was an operations director for Access Financial in Sunrise, Florida. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Dwayne Suttles. In addition to his partner, is survived by four brothers, Rick Suttles, Keith and his wife Jill Suttles, Darrin Suttles and Phil Suttles; sister-in-law, Dawn Suttles; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio. Burial will be 1 p.m. Monday in Haverhill Cemetery; procession to cemetery will leave the funeral home at 12:45 p.m. To offer the Suttles family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 19, 2019