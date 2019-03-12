|
LESLIE LYN ALTIZER, 64, of Huntington, W.Va., died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Memorial service will be conducted 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Scott Hoppe officiating. Leslie was born July 26, 1954, in South Charleston, W.Va., a daughter of the late Alice Jean Fischer Altizer and Robert Altizer and wife Rosemary of Danville, Ind. She graduated from Danville High School in 1971, and was a member of the Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church. Additional survivors include her son, Chief Machinist Mate, Nuclear, John Althausen Onyx of Bremerton, Wash.; three brothers, Todd Altizer of Columbus, Ohio, and Adam Altizer and Tim Altizer, both of Phoenix, Ariz.; two granddaughters, Emmaline and Rosaline Onyx; and her second family, Kim Houston and Rome Booth of Milton. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019