He laid there looking so peaceful and he actually looked like he had a little smile. Those of us who were there wondered what he was smiling about. Was it something he saw or maybe someone he saw? We will never know. On Saturday, August 17, 2019, LESTER ALLEN BARNETT entered his eternal home. He was born June 17, 1951, to the late Robert Judson and Vivian Chapman Barnett. He was also preceded in death by grandson, Caleb Noel; son-in-law, Jeffrey Noel; sister, Nora Fischer; and brothers-in-law, Gary Saunders and Wendell Fischer. Lester began his journey with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ when he was 10 years old, and he never looked back. He had a reputation of being a "good Christian man" by people he worked with and staff at the nursing homes where he resided the last nine months. He would often be seen reading his Bible. He was an ordained minister and had pastored Walnut Gap Church in Huntington, WV, and Bethany UBC in Roselle, MO. Additionally, he had been assistant pastor at Hand of God UBC in Huntington, WV. He was a member of Grace Gospel Church. He was a 1969 graduate of HEHS and a 2000 graduate of Marshall University. He retired from Walmart in 2016 after over 20 years' service. Lester leaves behind to mourn him three daughters whom he dearly loved and three sons-in-law, Leslie and Mark Spears of Palm Harbor, FL, Kelly and Monte Griffith of Overland, MO, and Kristen and Jeremy Kennedy of Farmington, MO. He also leaves 14 grandchildren, Trevor (Anastasia) Noel, Maddox and Mason Spears, Zack, Gwyn, Christopher, Mathias, Gabriel, Esther and James Griffith, Jonathan, Philip (Kirsten), Noel and Julia Kennedy, Remi Noel; his great-granddaughter he was so proud of and Baby Kennedy due February 2020; one brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Janet Barnett; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Dorothy and John Beckett and Ruth Saunders; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services 1 p.m. Thursday, Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Keith Wiebe and Pastor Duane Smith officiating. Burial in Forest Memorial Park, Milton, WV. Visitation two hours before service Thursday at the funeral home. The Family requests in lieu of flowers that you make donations to The Gideons International. We would like to thank all the nurses at SMMC and CHH who gave excellent care to Lester over the past 15 months during his many stays. Also, special thanks to the staff at Rivers Bend for the love and care you showed Lester. You're the best! So what was Lester smiling about? Maybe he saw his grandson waiting to greet him, or maybe it was Jesus saying, "Welcome Home!" For a child of God, absent from the body means present with the Lord. You will be missed! Love you much!
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019