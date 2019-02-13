The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
White Chapel Mausoleum
LEWIS DARWIN ADKINS


LEWIS DARWIN ADKINS, 89, of Chesapeake, Ohio, formerly of Buellton, Calif., passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Ky. Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at the White Chapel Mausoleum. Burial will follow. He was born Nov. 14, 1929, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Willard and Jennie Hutchinson Adkins. One brother, Willie; three sisters, Violet, Faye and Marjie; and one grandson, Charles Porter, also preceded him in death. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean War; retired from the U.S. government as a civilian Missile Safety Contractor; was a member of the Community Church of Buellton, Calif.; and loved his God and country. Survivors include one daughter and her husband, Jeanette and Harold Little of Chesapeake, Ohio; a grandson, John Porter; six great-grandchildren, Pauli, Bailey, Reece, Kynzi, Jessica and Crispin; one great-great-grandchild, Triston; nephew Rod Mead; special love, Matsue Erece and special friends, Casey and Laura Cypert and Chris Walker. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2019
