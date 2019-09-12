|
|
LEWIS "BUDDY" MULLINS, 81, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was an Army veteran and co-founder and 40-year member of the Country Goodtimes Band. He was born in Milton on March 31, 1938, to Nola and Luther Mullins, and is survived by wife, Vivian LaFon Mullins, children, Brion, Brent and Craig Pinkerton, sister, Donna Jean McCallister, grandchildren, Gabrielle, Dylan, Otto, Corey, Devon, Faith and Isabella, special niece, Karen, and so many other loving family members. Visitation is Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, W.Va. Funeral follows immediately at 1 p.m., followed by a full military burial service at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Express condolences at www.TimeForMemory.com/Wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019