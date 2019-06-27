







LEWIS RAY McKINNEY, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at home. He was born November 26, 1946, in Fayette County, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Ray McKinney and Gus and Mackie Harrison; one stepsister, Marsha Harrison; one sister, Jan Harrison; and granddaughter, Kayla Wright. He retired from HCA River Park Hospital. He was a member of Chesapeake Christian Church and an avid fisherman. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Watts McKinney; one daughter, Rachel Williamson (Eric) of Proctorville, Ohio; two stepsons, Lonnie Watts (Trish) and Anthony Watts (Tina), both of Proctorville, Ohio; six grandchildren, Alexis (Jason) Howard, Jonathan Wright, Clayton Watts, Lauren Watts, Luke Watts and Lyla Watts; two brothers, Joe McKinney (Terri) of South Point, Ohio, and Ernie McKinney (Patty) of Chesapeake, Ohio; two sisters, Patsy Turner (Ronald) of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Faye Thompson (Vernon) of Huntington, W.Va.; stepbrother, Sonny Harrison of Dayton, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Elder Larry Endsley. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.