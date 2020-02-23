Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Kenova Church of God
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Kenova Church of God

LILA FAYE BLACK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LILA FAYE BLACK Obituary

LILA FAYE BLACK, 72, of Kenova, passed away into God's loving hands February 18, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was a lifelong resident of Kenova and was the beloved wife of the late Paul Michael Black. She was a devoted and faithful homemaker. She is survived by her sister, Deborah Kondrad (Glenn) of Fort White, Fla.; special nephews, Justin and Jeremiah Kondrad, also of Fort White, Fla.; three uncles, Jimmy Smith (Marcia), Bellingham, Wa., Buford Smith (Joann), Prichard, W.Va., Pascal Smith (Jenny), Kenova; and one aunt, Barbara Beckley (Jimmy), Prichard, W.Va. She was a member of The Church of God, Kenova, and The Church of God, Prichard. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 25, at The Church of God, Kenova. Family visitation will be at noon, with open visitation at 1 p.m. Service will commence at 2 p.m. Interment will immediately follow the service at the Smith's Family Cemetery on Buffalo Creek Road. Reception after interment at The Kenova Church of God. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LILA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reger Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -