LILA FAYE BLACK, 72, of Kenova, passed away into God's loving hands February 18, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was a lifelong resident of Kenova and was the beloved wife of the late Paul Michael Black. She was a devoted and faithful homemaker. She is survived by her sister, Deborah Kondrad (Glenn) of Fort White, Fla.; special nephews, Justin and Jeremiah Kondrad, also of Fort White, Fla.; three uncles, Jimmy Smith (Marcia), Bellingham, Wa., Buford Smith (Joann), Prichard, W.Va., Pascal Smith (Jenny), Kenova; and one aunt, Barbara Beckley (Jimmy), Prichard, W.Va. She was a member of The Church of God, Kenova, and The Church of God, Prichard. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 25, at The Church of God, Kenova. Family visitation will be at noon, with open visitation at 1 p.m. Service will commence at 2 p.m. Interment will immediately follow the service at the Smith's Family Cemetery on Buffalo Creek Road. Reception after interment at The Kenova Church of God. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020