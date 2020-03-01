|
LILA M. WILES FLESHER, 89, of Morgantown, W.Va., formerly of Mineral Wells, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born on August 2, 1930, daughter of the late Paris D. and Florence P. McGinnis Wiles. Lila graduated from Tunnelton High School in 1948 and went on to Morgantown Business College and graduated in 1950. She was a member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Parkersburg, W.Va. Before she was married, she worked for Ferry, Hughes and Swisher and at Mon Electric Power in Morgantown. She was also a member of the Engineers Auxiliary, a Brownie Scout leader and assisted with children in Sunday school. She was proud to be a homemaker and was married over 55 years to her loving husband, William Flesher, whom she will be buried alongside at WV National Cemetery in Pruntytown, W.Va. Lila is survived by her daughter, Susan Flesher of Huntington, W.Va.; son, Daniel Flesher and wife Doris; grandchildren, Nathan Flesher and wife Donna, Elizabeth Stanley and husband Ben, Matthew Flesher and wife Krista, and Sean Nine; sister, Shirley Shahan, and brothers, Arnold Wiles and Elbern Wiles; and several nephews, nieces and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by sister, Maxie Martin. Friends and family will be received at Hastings Funeral Home, 153 Spruce St., Morgantown, on Monday, March 2, from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10 a.m., with Dr. Randall Flanagan officiating. A committal service will be held at the WV National Cemetery on Monday at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.hastingsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020