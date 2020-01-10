Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LILLIAN GRAHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LILLIAN C. GRAHAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LILLIAN C. GRAHAM Obituary

LILLIAN C. GRAHAM, 99, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in Wyngate at River's Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. She was born October 30, 1920, in Proctorville, Ohio, to the late Shirley and Minnie Bell Clark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Merrill J. "Bud" Graham, in 1992; one son, Michael Graham; one great-granddaughter, Emma June Bickett; and two siblings, Birchard Clark and Ermalee Hiles. Lillian is survived by two sons, Wayne (Alcia) Graham of Proctorville, Ohio, and Edwin (Nikki) Graham of Burlington, Ohio; five grandchildren, David Graham, Becky (Bobbie) Corder, Kristen McMillian, Amber (Terry) Carter and Stephen Graham; nine great-grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and daughter-in-law, Janet Graham. Lillian was a charter member of Proctorville VFW Post No. 6878 Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church and a member of Windsor Grange. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LILLIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -