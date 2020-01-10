|
|
LILLIAN C. GRAHAM, 99, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in Wyngate at River's Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. She was born October 30, 1920, in Proctorville, Ohio, to the late Shirley and Minnie Bell Clark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Merrill J. "Bud" Graham, in 1992; one son, Michael Graham; one great-granddaughter, Emma June Bickett; and two siblings, Birchard Clark and Ermalee Hiles. Lillian is survived by two sons, Wayne (Alcia) Graham of Proctorville, Ohio, and Edwin (Nikki) Graham of Burlington, Ohio; five grandchildren, David Graham, Becky (Bobbie) Corder, Kristen McMillian, Amber (Terry) Carter and Stephen Graham; nine great-grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and daughter-in-law, Janet Graham. Lillian was a charter member of Proctorville VFW Post No. 6878 Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church and a member of Windsor Grange. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020