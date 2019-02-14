







LILLIAN JOANN PERRY RAMSEY, 90, of Huntington, W.Va., smiled as she looked upon the face of Jesus on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born Dec. 17, 1928, in Cabell County, W.Va. She was daughter of the late Homer A. and Mary Merritt Perry. Her husband, Ted R. Ramsey; three sisters, Maxine Perry, Wanda Jackson and Frances Emmert; six brothers, Dutch Perry, Eugene Perry, Elvie Perry, Emery Perry, Bob Perry and Kenneth Perry; an infant grandson; and a grandson, Scott Michael Robertson, also preceded her in death. Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Mackie J. Robertson of Huntington; a son, Richard E. Ramsey of Florida; five grandchildren and their spouses, Mackie (LeAnne) Robertson, Jeffrey (Beth) Ramsey, Shelley (Lewis) Neal, Melanie (Rick) Merritt and Todd Ramsey; 14 great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Riley, Christian, Jack, Robert, Luke, Logan, Emily, Carlee, Madelynn, Sydni, Brandi, Tiffany and Cheree; a sister, Leeta Sullivan and her children Lee Sullivan and Terri Slayton; and several nieces and nephews, including her niece, Patti and her children, Sean and Noah, whom she raised. Joann was known for her kindness and hospitality towards anyone in need. She was the "heart" of our family. Although she will be missed, we find great comfort in knowing she is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The family would like to thank the staff at Genesis Healthcare Heritage Center and especially her caregiver, Peggy Arthur, for their loving care. Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Terry Wagner officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary