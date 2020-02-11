|
LILLIAN "KAY" PHIPPS HARLESS, 78, of Kenova, W.Va., wife of Gary Harless, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at her residence. She was born October 4, 1941, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Sherman and Vinnie Howard Phipps. Additional family that has preceded her in death are a sister, Margaret Phipps; a brother, Hoyce Phipps; and nephews Phil Burns and Jerry McComas. She was a homemaker and believed in the Prophetic Ministries. In addition to her husband, survivors include two sons, Ricky Joe Harless of Kenova, W.Va., Randy Dale and Kelly Harless of Maggie Valley, N.C.; two sisters, Jenny and David Summers of Bradenton, Fla., Donna and David Pauley of South Point, Ohio; four grandchildren, Billy Holmes, David Harless, Lisa Harless and Ricki Harless; eight great-grandchildren; two special nieces, Theresa Roy and Lisa Johnson; and several other nieces and nephews. Graveside memorial services will be conducted 12 noon Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020