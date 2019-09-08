|
LILLIAN LORENE (HOWARD) SIMPSON, 102 years old, of Barboursville, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Wyngate Senior Living, Barboursville, where she resided for the past six years. Lillian lived in Barboursville for 56 years. Lillian was born June 19, 1917, in Pennington Gap, Virginia, daughter of the late Lewis B. and Ella Mae (Collier) Howard. Lillian was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Beth Simpson (1973), and by her late husband, Major Dale Simpson (1999). Survivors include two daughters, Linda Byrd Miller (Jim), Priscilla Ann Simpson; and two sons, Ronald Dale Simpson (Vera) and David L. Simpson (Prisscilla). She is also survived by six grandchildren: Tina Williams, Kirsten O'Brien, Christopher Miller, Jennifer Johnston, Tim Simpson and Mia Simpson; nine great-grandchildren: Christopher Brandon, Alexander Simpson, Benjamin Simpson, Timothy Simpson, Emily Miller, Jacob Miller, Mary Piggott, Aidan O'Brien, Lauren O'Brien, and five great-great-grandchildren: Holdyn Miller, Elliot Fish, Alec Piggott, Cooper Piggott, and Braden Piggott. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, by Minister Danny Evans. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Oak Hill Memorial Park and Cremation Gardens, Kingsport, Tennessee. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
