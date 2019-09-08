The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Memorial Park and Cremation Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for LILLIAN SIMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LILLIAN LORENE (HOWARD) SIMPSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LILLIAN LORENE (HOWARD) SIMPSON Obituary




LILLIAN LORENE (HOWARD) SIMPSON, 102 years old, of Barboursville, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Wyngate Senior Living, Barboursville, where she resided for the past six years. Lillian lived in Barboursville for 56 years. Lillian was born June 19, 1917, in Pennington Gap, Virginia, daughter of the late Lewis B. and Ella Mae (Collier) Howard. Lillian was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Beth Simpson (1973), and by her late husband, Major Dale Simpson (1999). Survivors include two daughters, Linda Byrd Miller (Jim), Priscilla Ann Simpson; and two sons, Ronald Dale Simpson (Vera) and David L. Simpson (Prisscilla). She is also survived by six grandchildren: Tina Williams, Kirsten O'Brien, Christopher Miller, Jennifer Johnston, Tim Simpson and Mia Simpson; nine great-grandchildren: Christopher Brandon, Alexander Simpson, Benjamin Simpson, Timothy Simpson, Emily Miller, Jacob Miller, Mary Piggott, Aidan O'Brien, Lauren O'Brien, and five great-great-grandchildren: Holdyn Miller, Elliot Fish, Alec Piggott, Cooper Piggott, and Braden Piggott. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, by Minister Danny Evans. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Oak Hill Memorial Park and Cremation Gardens, Kingsport, Tennessee. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LILLIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now