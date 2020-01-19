|
LILLIAN MARIE BOWYER, 80, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 17, 2020. She was born February 7, 1939, in Milton, a daughter of the late Roy and Verona Elkins Johnson. She was a retired beautician, having worked in the Barboursville and Huntington area, and was a member of Olive Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Barboursville High School and Southern Beauty Academy. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jarrell Lee Bowyer; two brothers, Lenville and Scott Johnson; and four sisters, Earsie Dillon, Violet Dillon, Piney McClellan and Rozella Crane. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Jarrell Lee Bowyer II and Tammy Bowyer of Milton; two sisters, Pauline Dillon and Janice Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, family and church family. Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Rev. Gordon Rutherford officiating. Family's wishes are for memorials to be made to the Olive Baptist Church, 6286 Little Seven Mile Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020