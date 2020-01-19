The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
Resources
More Obituaries for LILLIAN BOWYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LILLIAN MARIE BOWYER


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LILLIAN MARIE BOWYER Obituary

LILLIAN MARIE BOWYER, 80, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 17, 2020. She was born February 7, 1939, in Milton, a daughter of the late Roy and Verona Elkins Johnson. She was a retired beautician, having worked in the Barboursville and Huntington area, and was a member of Olive Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Barboursville High School and Southern Beauty Academy. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jarrell Lee Bowyer; two brothers, Lenville and Scott Johnson; and four sisters, Earsie Dillon, Violet Dillon, Piney McClellan and Rozella Crane. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Jarrell Lee Bowyer II and Tammy Bowyer of Milton; two sisters, Pauline Dillon and Janice Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, family and church family. Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Rev. Gordon Rutherford officiating. Family's wishes are for memorials to be made to the Olive Baptist Church, 6286 Little Seven Mile Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LILLIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now