LILLIAN SYLVIA SEESTALLER DICK, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Lilly was born August 8, 1936, in Munich, Germany. She came to the United States at age 14. Upon completion of high school, she was accepted into the US Navy Nursing Corps. As a nurse stationed in Boston, Mass., she met the love of her life, her husband, Leland, of 63 years, while he was convalescing from a wartime injury. After marriage, they located to Milton, W.Va. She continued her education, receiving an AS degree in psychology and one in nursing from Marshall University. Later she attained her BSN from West Virginia University and MSN from The Ohio State University. She worked at St. Mary's Medical Center over three decades, serving as a critical care nursing instructor for 28 years at St. Mary's School of Nursing. Hundreds of area nurses have gone through Mrs. Dick's classes and can attest to her passion, love and knowledge of the critical care field. She was a founder of the Huntington Hospitality House, which was the precursor to the St. Mary's Hospitality House. She was a member of Steele United Memorial Methodist Church, Barboursville, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter No. 149 of Milton. She was an accomplished knitter, accordion player and baker of specialty Bavarian treats. She always made sure there were pies, cakes or cookies available for relatives, many neighbors and friends to her home. Lilly and Leland traveled the world together after retirement, including many trips back to Germany. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mathias and Annelotte Seestaller, as well as her husband, Leland. She is survived by two sons and two daughters and a brother: Cathy and Phil Amend of Independence, Ky., Shawnee and Ellen Dick of Indianapolis, Ind., Carrie and Gerald Vanston, Huntington, W.Va., and David Dick and Candace Burger, Culloden, W.Va., and Jerry and Mae Seestaller, Levittown, Pa. There are 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family wants to thank the staff of The Village at Riverview, Barboursville, W.Va., and Hospice of Huntington. Funeral services to be held at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, Sunday, August 18, at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Shriners Burn Hospital for Children, 3229 Burnet Ave., Number 3018, Cincinnati, OH 45229. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 17, 2019