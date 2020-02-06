The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
LINDA CAROL COONEY, 57, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away February 2, 2020, at her home. She was born October 23, 1962, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late John William and Naomi Farmer Cooney. Linda was a U.S. Army veteran. She enjoyed flowers and working in her garden, liked to cook and she loved her kids. She is survived by her daughter, Paxton (Andrew) Todd, Nesconset, N.Y.; her son, Carson O'Bryan, Kenova, W.Va.; and two sisters, Beth (Beau) Smith, Ceredo, W.Va., and Jane (Rich) Jarosinski, Pittsburgh, Pa. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Adam Goodwin officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020
