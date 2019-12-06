Home

Steen Funeral Home - 13th Street Chapel
LINDA G. BAILEY

LINDA G. BAILEY, 70, of Ashland, wife of Jerry Bailey, died Dec. 2 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. She was a retired attendance clerk for Boyd County schools. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 7, Steen Funeral Home 13th Avenue Chapel; entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 12835 Copley Road, Ashland, KY 41102. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019
