LINDA GAIL NICHOLS, 76, of Huntington, W.Va., went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, after a brief illness. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. at First Altizer Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Fred Ramey officiating. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. on Thursday at the church. She was born on December 15, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., the youngest daughter of the late Charles M. and Dorothy E. Ransbottom Perdue. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles R. Perdue. She was a longtime member of First Altizer Freewill Baptist Church. She was a nurse for 40 years. She devoted her life to caring for others. She not only cared for her patients, but also for many sick and ailing family members over the years. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Roy Nichols, a son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Patricia Nichols of Huntington; two daughters and a son-in-law, Karen Ray of Huntington and Melissa and Curt Martin of Ceredo, W.Va.; a sister, Judy Gravely of Huntington; four grandsons, Jason (Elizabeth) Nichols, Nicholas Ray, Dustin Martin and Colton Martin, all of Huntington; two great-granddaughters, Kylie Napier and Kamdyne Hunt of Huntington; two special nieces, Pam (Pat) Gravely of Lincolnton, N.C., and Lisa Johnson of Huntington; two special great-nieces, Natasha Johnson of Columbus, Ohio, and Kayla (Jimmy) Johnson of Huntington; and lastly, her very best lifelong friend and co-worker for over 40 years, Frances Walters of Barboursville, W.Va. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to First Altizer Freewill Baptist Church or Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019