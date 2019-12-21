|
LINDA KAY BLEVINS, 54, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor James Wells at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne. Linda was born on September 4, 1965, in Huntington, to the late Lowell Wetzel and June Charles Bailey. Linda was an employee of Forth's Foods for 18 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandmother, Nell Charles; one brother, David Bailey; and a sister, Barbara Williamson. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Ronald Ray Blevins; two daughters, Brandi Blevins and Jessica (Greg) Lanham; three grandchildren, Katie Lanham, Chase Lanham and Brody Ross; one brother, Terry Bailey of Huntington; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2019