LINDA KAY HICKS RADCLIFF, 72, of St. Augustine, Fla., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday July 20, 2019. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Irene Hicks of Milton, W.Va. She is survived by her husband Lee Radcliff, one son, Shane Radcliff, daughter-in-law Jennifer Radcliff and two grandchildren, Ian and Taylor, as well as her brother Steve Hicks (Sue Martina). Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, by Pastor James Wells. Burial will follow. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 23, 2019