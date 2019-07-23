The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA RADCLIFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA KAY HICKS RADCLIFF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA KAY HICKS RADCLIFF Obituary




LINDA KAY HICKS RADCLIFF, 72, of St. Augustine, Fla., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday July 20, 2019. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Irene Hicks of Milton, W.Va. She is survived by her husband Lee Radcliff, one son, Shane Radcliff, daughter-in-law Jennifer Radcliff and two grandchildren, Ian and Taylor, as well as her brother Steve Hicks (Sue Martina). Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, by Pastor James Wells. Burial will follow. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reger Funeral Home
Download Now