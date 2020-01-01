|
LINDA LILLY HAYES, 80, of Huntington, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and community leader, died Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born June 18, 1939, in Huntington, daughter of the late Lothair Leighton and Nell Wray Thompson Lilly. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Jay Hayes. She received her Master's degree from Marshall University and received her certification from Judevine Center for Autism and was a teacher for Special Education in Wayne and Cabell counties. She was instrumental in the founding of Autism Services Center in Huntington. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she was a member of the choir an Elder and very active in the LOGOS Program, Pea Ridge Bible Study, Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, Cabell County Reading Council, member of the Board of Habitat for Humanity in Huntington and The Rose Society of Huntington. She is survived by three daughters, Catherine Elizabeth (Stephen) Anderson of Kettering, Ohio, Lynne (Barry) Taylor and Margaret Anne (Paul) Robateau, both of Huntington; grandchildren Sean, Christopher, Candis, Skye, Bethany, Thad, Anthony and Morgan; one great-grandchild, Adam; one brother, Tom (Marilyn) Lilly; several nieces and nephews and her lifetime friend, Anna Haydock. Services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Skip Seibel. Interment will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Friends may call Thursday from 11 a.m. until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or Habitat for Humanity in Huntington. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020