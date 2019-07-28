|
LINDA LOU KARNES, 71, of Kenova, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Keith Wiebe Sr. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. She was born March 4, 1948, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Howard Amos Byrd and Mildred Cree Mellert Byrd. She was retired from home health care and attended Grace Gospel Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one brother and two sisters. Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law, Cherie N. and Bryan Salyers and Crystal D. Stephens; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one brother; one sister; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until service time on Monday at the Reger Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 28, 2019