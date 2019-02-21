|
LINDA LOU MICK, age 82, of Frisco, Texas, passed away on February 17, 2019. She was born on October 3, 1936, to Ottie (Lyerly) and Raymond Rutledge in Durham, North Carolina. On November 8, 1957, Linda married John Carl Mick in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Linda worked as a Nurse. Linda is survived by her five children, Karl Mick, his wife Laura, Kathy Schneider, her husband Mark, John Mick, his wife Michelle, Karol Bundy, her husband Chris, and Kevin Mick, his wife Jenelle; eleven grandchildren, Natalie Tyler, Beth Schneider, David Mick, Megan Mick, Rachael Craven, Phillip Mick, John Schneider, Sarah Bundy, Zach Mick, Ella Mick and Liam Mick; three great-granddaughters, Savannah Bolton, Lachlan Tyler and Magnolia Leahy; and a host of friends. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, John Carl Mick, and her parents, Ottie and Raymond Rutledge. A graveside service will be held at Ridgeview West Memorial Park, 7800 Sanctuary Drive, Frisco, TX 75033, beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, February 22. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit www.tjmfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019