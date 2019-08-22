The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
LINDA M. PENVOSE, 78, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Madison Park Healthcare. She was born March 25, 1941, in Vincennes, Indiana, the daughter of the late George and Ellen Sebree Blanford. She was retired from the Cabell County Board of Education. She was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Riviera Country Club. She is survived by a daughter, Dani Lynn Penvose Day of Lavalette, W.Va.; a son, Scott Penvose and wife Terri of Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren, Scott Penvose, Kelly (Joe) Porter, Destiny (Joe) DeLapa, Cristen (Dave) Adkins and Stacey Day; nine great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity. Private family services will be held. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019
