|
|
LINDA MARIE DONAHUE, 72, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Feb. 11, 2019, after a long illness. She was born April 10, 1946, to Perlie and Thrussell Winters. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Hal David Donahue; her son David Michael Donahue of Farmville, Va.; grandsons Asher August Donahue of Fredericksburg, Va., Chad Donahue of Roanoke, Va., and David Donahue of Roanoke, Va., as well as three great-granddaughters, two great-grandsons and her sister Tina Reed of Columbus, Ohio. Small but with a strong personality, Linda will be remembered as a fiercely independent woman who was committed to her family. The visitation will be Feb. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the funeral service will be Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. She will be interred at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019