LINDA MARIE MAYNARD, 73, of Ceredo, W.Va., went on to her Heavenly Home on August 18, 2019, at Cornerstone Specialty Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. Linda was born on November 9, 1945, in Butte, Mont., a daughter of Ernest Buckta and Helen Swanson Buckta. Linda was a loving mother, grandmother and a loyal friend. Her grandchildren were the light of her life! She loved to play cards, enjoyed lunch dates and shopping excursions with her friends at Ceredo Manor. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Kelly Buckta; and her two sons, Paul Darling Jr. and Randy Darling. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Kay Maynard (Christopher Whitlow); her son, Jimmy Maynard (Crystal Terry); her beloved grandchildren, Brad Darling, Paul Darling III (Jessica), Jessica Darling Silva, Erin Darling, Ryan Darling, Brittany Darling, Laura Darling, Miranda Maynard (Aaron Shoop) and James Preston (Cheyanne). Also surviving are her 16 precious great-grandchildren; her sister, Kathy McClain, and her two brothers, Lee Buckta and David Buckta; and her daughters-in-law, Jody Darling and Andrea Darling. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Cantrell officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. Condolences may be shared with her family at www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019