LINDA MEEHLING McCOMAS, 66, of Huntington, W.Va., died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Anne Ward, and twin sister, Brenda Kay Meehling. Linda was born Aug. 21, 1952, in Huntington. She retired from Marshall University. She is survived by her son, James McComas of North Carolina and his family; daughter, Tina McComas of Huntington; granddaughters, Meranda McComas and Ashley McComas, with whom Linda shared a home and who were her caregivers; sisters, Christine Blankenship of Fort Mills, S.C., and Tammy (Lance) Love of Ona, W.Va.; brother, David (Ronda) Meehling of Wilmington, N.C.; a host of nieces and nephews; and two lifelong friends, Lahoma Weekley and Charles Newsom. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Greg Wagoner officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019