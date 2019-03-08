|
|
LINDA REBEKAH "BECKY" OWENS, 29, of Huntington, passed on to be with Jesus, where the sun will always shine on her beautiful face, on March 5, 2019. She was born Oct. 16, 1989, a daughter of Wm. "Bill" and Linda K. Owens. In addition to her parents, she is survived by two brothers, Wm. "Eddie" (Gail) and George (Mandy) Owens, all of Huntington. A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends also survive. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home with Pastor Phillip Warren officiating. Cremation arrangements will follow. Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019