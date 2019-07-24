







LINDA SUE BROBST, 77, of Huntington, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Grayson's Assisted Living, Huntington. She was born February 23, 1942, a daughter of the late Berfitt and Emma Frances Vaughan Jordan. She was also preceded in death by one brother and one sister. She is survived by two sons, Troy (Trina) Brobst of Huntington and Michael Brobst of Barstow, Calif.; one brother, Charlie (Nan) Jordan of Milton; one sister, Nora Jordan of Huntington; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Heck Funeral Home, Milton, with the Rev. Bob Ray officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery, Frazier's Bottom. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Little Victories Animal Rescue Shelter. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.heckfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 24, 2019