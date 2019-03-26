|
LINDA SUE CLAY, 76, of East Lynn, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Brother Garland Perry officiating. Burial will follow at Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Linda was born May 10, 1942, in Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late Golden and Alberta Mae Watts Adkins. She previously worked as a clerk for Wayne County Commission and was a member of Nestlow United Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Gary Eugene Clay; sister, Chloa Adkins Tooley (Clyde), infant sister, Naomi Adkins; mother and father-in-law, Lora Mae Baker Clay and Tilden "Tucker" Clay; brothers and sister-in-law, James Clay, Burl Clay, Charles and Brenda Clay, and Cleon Clay; sisters and brothers-in-law, Opal Midkiff, Ailene Pinson (Charles) and Freda Adkins (Cham). Survivors include her loving husband, Eugene "Duge" Clay; two sons, Daniel Clay and Jeffrey Scott Clay, both of East Lynn, W.Va.; one sister, Mary Adkins of Columbus, Ohio; and sisters-in-law, Maxine Clay and Sylvia Clay Mathis. Visitation will be held from noon until service time at 2 p.m. at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019