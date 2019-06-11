The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
LINDA SUE HARRINGTON

LINDA SUE HARRINGTON, 78, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was a retired counselor. She is preceded in death by her husband Mark C. Harrington; her parents, Attie B. Hamrick and Simpson Hamrick; and three brothers Gene, George and Paul Hamrick. She was also preceded in death by James D. Nash Jr. She is survived by her only daughter, Jeanne. V. Rash (James) of Columbus, Ohio; two sisters, Nancy Bigelow (John) of Deland, Fla., and Nell Long of Landrum, S.C.; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for you to make a small donation to American Heart or in her name. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 11, 2019
