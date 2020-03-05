|
LINDSEY "TOM" REED, 69, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, in King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. He was born September 24, 1950, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Paul and Anna Reed. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a Volunteer Firefighter with the Burlington Fire Department. He is survived by one daughter, Judi Reed of South Point, Ohio, two sons, Paul (Angela) Reed of Ashland, Ky., and A.J. Reed of South Point, Ohio, and their mother, Becky Reed; one granddaughter, Mackenzie Fitch; two brothers, Mick (Jeri) Reed and Richard Reed; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of The AIMS unit at KDMC. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, with Pastor Brian Cardwell and Pastor Matt Dillon officiating. Burial will follow in Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Proctorville VFW Post 6878 will conduct military graveside rites. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020