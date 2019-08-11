Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Tiller Funeral Home
10030 Route 152
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5107
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson-Tiller Funeral Home
10030 Route 152
Wayne, WV 25570
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson-Tiller Funeral Home
10030 Route 152
Wayne, WV 25570
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDSEY RUTHERFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDSEY RUTHERFORD Jr.


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDSEY RUTHERFORD Jr. Obituary




LINDSEY RUTHERFORD JR., 85, of Genoa, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born September 28, 1934, in Genoa, a son of the late Lindsey and Nola Marie Rutherford. Also preceding him in death were sisters and brothers-in-law, Judith and Denzil Adkins, Thelma and Robert Bailey, and Ruth Adkins; and a nephew, Marty Lane. Survivors include one brother, Larry T. (Brigitte) Rutherford of Medina, Ohio; brother-in-law, Bruce Adkins of Kenova; nephews and nieces, Larry A. (Katina) Rutherford, Janell Rutherford, Sophia Rutherford, all of Cleveland, Ohio, Michael A. (Melissa) Rutherford, Yvonne (Josh) Vrutneski, all of Medina, Ohio, Jeff (Terri) Adkins of Kenova, Danny (Gina) Lane of Grayson, Ky., Dana (Robert) Skaggs and Lynell Greer Wes, both of Barboursville; and a host of additional nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to mention. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDSEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now