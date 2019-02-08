







LINDY JACK CURTIS, 90, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at home. He was born February 29, 1928, in Proctorville, Ohio, son of the late Homer and Helen Black Curtis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Marie Curtis, of 58 years; two brothers, Billy and Bobby Curtis; and one sister, Wanda June Curtis. He retired from INCO Alloys, where he patented several different alloys. He was a U.S. Army veteran and member of American Legion Huntington #16. He was a member of Madison Avenue Christian Church and was very active with Huntington Area Habitat with helping to build numerous houses and received the Golden Crow Bar award. He was also an Elder Emeritus with the Disciples of Christ Christian Church. He graduated from Chesapeake High School where he played football and basketball. He attended MU and EKU on a football scholarship. He is survived by two daughters, Linda (Mark) Burt of Garland, Texas, and Patricia (Robert) Bruce of Huntington, W.Va.; two grandchildren, John (Brittany) Bruce IV of Huntington, W.Va., and Lindsay (Alex) Conley of Milton, W.Va.; two sisters-in-law, Estella Curtis of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Betty Curtis of Georgia; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Dr. George Gates officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Proctorville VFW Post 6878 will conduct military graveside rites. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2019