LINK PATTERSON JR., 93, completed his earthly journey on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Link was born May 14, 1926, the son of the late Link Patterson Sr. and Emma Fair Patterson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Francis, and all eight siblings. Link was a retired iron worker who took pride in talking about his work on the bridges in this area. He enjoyed spending time with friends and traveling. Link lived an active life and was thankful for his long life. He is survived by his loving companion of 18 years, Freda Williamson. He will be sadly missed by close friends, Darren and Melissa Cummins, Lexi and Courtney Malone, Mary Stafford, Ernie Thacker and Roger and Bev Gay. We want to offer a special thanks to the nurses at Hospice and the wonderful staff at Woodland Oaks for their loving care of Link these last few days. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Reger Funeral Home & Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020