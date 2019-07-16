|
|
LINVILL HAROLD THOMPSON, 80, of Milton, W.Va., passed away July 14, 2019, at home. He was born April 9, 1939, in Branchland, W.Va., a son of the late Carl Leslie Thompson and Jewel Adkins Thompson. He was a member of the Boilermakers Local 667, Charleston, W.Va. He was also preceded in death by wife Daisy Irene Lawhon Thompson; two brothers, Ronnel (Yvonne) Thompson and Kenneth (Pat) Thompson. He is survived by his children Joseph (Jackie) Thompson, Daniel (JoAnne) Thompson and Keturah (Nick) Amandus; grandchildren Shawndra (James) Barker, Rachelle and Keely Thompson, Leah (Troy) Rogers, Nash Thompson, Apphia and Zeke Amandus; and two great-grandchildren, Hazel and Greer Barker. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Minister Robert Huron. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 16, 2019