Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-9295
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
LIONEL LUTHER GILMORE


1941 - 2019
LIONEL LUTHER GILMORE, 78, of Cheshire, Ohio, husband of Judith Gilmore, died Oc.t 22 in The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. He retired from the AEP Gavin Plant. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 26, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Gravel Hill Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 pm. Friday at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Cheshire Baptist Church Food Pantry, or any other food pantry of your choice.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019
