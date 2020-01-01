Home

LISA ANN KILLIN CORNWELL, 48, of Ashland, wife of Garry Cornwell, died Dec. 28 in Community Hospice Care Center. She was a former sales associate at Elder-Beerman. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 2, Kilgore and Collier Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky.; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.kilgorecollierfunerlahome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020
