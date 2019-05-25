The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LISA FEDERER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LISA GAIL FEDERER


1973 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LISA GAIL FEDERER Obituary




LISA GAIL FEDERER, 45, of Akron, Ohio, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Akron General Medical Center. She was a homemaker and attended Central Freewill Baptist Church growing up. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Steve Williams officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. She was born August 16, 1973, in Dayton, Ohio, a daughter of Robert L. Federer of Huntington and the late Patricia Smith Federer. In addition to her mother, two sisters, Lindsie Federer and Nikki Federer, and two brothers, Shawn Federer and Larry Stollings, also preceded her in death. Additional survivors include her stepmother, Judy Federer of Huntington; one son, Camron Federer of Akron, Ohio; one sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Robbie Payton of Huntington; and her fiance, Rick Hunter of Akron. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now