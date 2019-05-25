







LISA GAIL FEDERER, 45, of Akron, Ohio, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Akron General Medical Center. She was a homemaker and attended Central Freewill Baptist Church growing up. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Steve Williams officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. She was born August 16, 1973, in Dayton, Ohio, a daughter of Robert L. Federer of Huntington and the late Patricia Smith Federer. In addition to her mother, two sisters, Lindsie Federer and Nikki Federer, and two brothers, Shawn Federer and Larry Stollings, also preceded her in death. Additional survivors include her stepmother, Judy Federer of Huntington; one son, Camron Federer of Akron, Ohio; one sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Robbie Payton of Huntington; and her fiance, Rick Hunter of Akron. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 25, 2019