LISA JO CLAY CARROLL

LISA JO CLAY CARROLL, 54, of Ashland, died March 11 in King's Daughters Medical Center. She worked in several businesses including Shoney's, Giovanni's and Hill's Department Store. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant. There will be a memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday at Russell (Ky.) First Baptist Church. Friends will be received one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to AARF or another local animal shelter would be appreciated. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019
