LLOYD EUGENE "WALLY" WALLACE, 75, of Milton, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Canton, Ga. He was born on April 1, 1944, in Huntington, a son of the late Lloyd and Leona Edmonds Wallace. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ramsey Wallace. He is survived by two daughters, Kala Shull (Kelly) and Kristy Wallace; three grandchildren, Kasha Linville (Tannon), Kyla Shull and Elaine Wallace; and two great-grandchildren, Tylen Linville and Kamryn Linville. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Dickie Jobe officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton, with Masonic graveside rites conducted by Lebanon Lodge No. 68 A.F. & A.M. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 28, 2019