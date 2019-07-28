The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for LLOYD WALLACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LLOYD EUGENE "WALLY" WALLACE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LLOYD EUGENE "WALLY" WALLACE Obituary




LLOYD EUGENE "WALLY" WALLACE, 75, of Milton, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Canton, Ga. He was born on April 1, 1944, in Huntington, a son of the late Lloyd and Leona Edmonds Wallace. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ramsey Wallace. He is survived by two daughters, Kala Shull (Kelly) and Kristy Wallace; three grandchildren, Kasha Linville (Tannon), Kyla Shull and Elaine Wallace; and two great-grandchildren, Tylen Linville and Kamryn Linville. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Dickie Jobe officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton, with Masonic graveside rites conducted by Lebanon Lodge No. 68 A.F. & A.M. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LLOYD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now