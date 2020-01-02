The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valley of Decision Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Valley of Decision Baptist Church
LLOYD HAMILTON KINCAID

LLOYD HAMILTON KINCAID Obituary

LLOYD HAMILTON KINCAID, 96, of Salt Rock, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was born March 31, 1923, in Greenbrier County, W.Va., a son of the late George William and Ida Agnes Wade Kincaid. Also preceding him in death was his wife, Lillian Kincaid; his daughter, Helen Marie Kincaid Qualls; and his brothers and sisters. He is survived by one granddaughter, Contina Caldwell and her husband, Bobby; stepdaughter, Mary Eugenia Ferguson; a son-in-law, Dwight Qualls; two stepgrandchildren, Reginia Kay Henline and Velina Hodge; three great-grandchildren, Cole, Blake and Luke Caldwell; and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Charles and Joseph Henline. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Valley of Decision Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Valley of Decision Baptist Church with Lonnie Scragg and Rick Nida officiating. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020
