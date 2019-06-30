







LLOYD RAY ADKINS, 83, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Friday, June 28, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Dennis Morrello officiating. Burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Lloyd was born April 24, 1936, in Cabell County, a son of the late A. Dewey and Mary Kirk Adkins. He retired from Steel of West Virginia and was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Lee and Cornice Adkins. Survivors include his wife, Helen Adkins; one daughter, Kathy Shannon of Ashland, Ky.; one son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Teena Adkins of Ona; three grandchildren, Michelle Dunn, Megan Koepsel and Brandon Adkins; four great-grandchildren, Christian, Tatum and Mallory Dunn and Jaxon Koepsel; one sister, Alice Gue, and one brother, Orvel Adkins, both of Huntington. The family would like to thank the nurses at St. Mary's Medical Center for all their great care. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 30, 2019