The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Resources
More Obituaries for LOCIE ADKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOCIE MARIE ADKINS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LOCIE MARIE ADKINS Obituary




LOCIE MARIE ADKINS, 97, of Branchland, W.Va., went to Heaven on May 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Bill Nida. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. She was born May 16, 1922, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Henry and Viola Perry Harless. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ancil "Bub" Adkins; a daughter, Lawanna Adkins Bacha; and her late husband, Clifton Adkins; son-in-law, Howard Adkins; grandchildren, Kaydee Adkins, Anita Adkins, Darlene Adkins, Brian Adkins and Tyler Stanfield; brothers, Woodrow, Wolford, William "Bill" and Henry "June Bug" Harless Jr.; sisters, Mary Inez Harless, Juanita Lucas, Gladys Estep, Wilma Williamson, Verna Childers, Irene Rhoades and Donna Daniels. She is survived by five daughters and their husbands, Debra and Greg Drown of South Point, Ohio, Tammy and Bobby Ferguson of Branchland, Kimberly and Scott Adkins of Branchland, Brenda Adkins of Columbus, Ohio, and Oweta and Walt Scarberry of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren, Amy, Patricia, Shannon, Gary, Kayla, Michael, Terry, Krystal, Jason, Stephanie, Kevin, Jeffrey, Jerry, Teresa, Jenny, Lisa and Melissa; a great-grandson, Ryan Adkins, whom they raised, and a host of great-grandchildren; special sister-in-law and best friend, Glenna Cremeans; nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now