







LOCIE MARIE ADKINS, 97, of Branchland, W.Va., went to Heaven on May 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Bill Nida. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. She was born May 16, 1922, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Henry and Viola Perry Harless. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ancil "Bub" Adkins; a daughter, Lawanna Adkins Bacha; and her late husband, Clifton Adkins; son-in-law, Howard Adkins; grandchildren, Kaydee Adkins, Anita Adkins, Darlene Adkins, Brian Adkins and Tyler Stanfield; brothers, Woodrow, Wolford, William "Bill" and Henry "June Bug" Harless Jr.; sisters, Mary Inez Harless, Juanita Lucas, Gladys Estep, Wilma Williamson, Verna Childers, Irene Rhoades and Donna Daniels. She is survived by five daughters and their husbands, Debra and Greg Drown of South Point, Ohio, Tammy and Bobby Ferguson of Branchland, Kimberly and Scott Adkins of Branchland, Brenda Adkins of Columbus, Ohio, and Oweta and Walt Scarberry of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren, Amy, Patricia, Shannon, Gary, Kayla, Michael, Terry, Krystal, Jason, Stephanie, Kevin, Jeffrey, Jerry, Teresa, Jenny, Lisa and Melissa; a great-grandson, Ryan Adkins, whom they raised, and a host of great-grandchildren; special sister-in-law and best friend, Glenna Cremeans; nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 22, 2019