LOIS ANN CADE, 80, of Lavalette, passed away Dec. 22, 2019, at her home. She was born May 19, 1939, in Wayne County, but grew up in Milton, W.Va. She was the daughter of the late Ancil T. Clark and Vada Clark Conner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Floyd A. Clark and Billy Joe Clark. She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Lowell B. Cade; three children, Kevin Cade of Hurricane, Sandra Smith of Wayne and Shawn (Beth) Cade of Wayne; a brother, Delmar L. Clark of Milton; six grandchildren, Amanda (Jeremey) Conley, Rachael (Scott) Combs, Rebekah Smith, Sarah Smith, Ethan Cade and Cameron Cade; and five great-grandchildren, Adaleigh Conley, Aileen Conley, Quinn Reaves, Temperance Reaves and Tucker Reaves. She was a homemaker for many years and later worked at several jobs, including banking for Guaranty National Bank, Lavalette State Bank and United Bank. She was a member of Big Creek Baptist Church in Wayne, the Wayne CEOS and several other organizations, many that involved her children, such as Campfire Girls and 4-H. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, and funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Big Creek Baptist Church by Pastor Matthew Stepp. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2019