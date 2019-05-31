







LOIS ANN (KELLEY) LOPER, 82, of Ironton, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Ironton, Ohio, on April 20, 1937, to the late Rev. Irvin and Vesta (Boyd) Kelley. She is survived by her husband, John Loper, whom she married over 56 years ago. Lois was a graduate of Ironton High School and was a cook for Ironton City Middle School for 20 years. Lois enjoyed playing Canasta with her friends and loved spending time with her family and friends. She was dedicated to her church family at the First Church of the Nazarene in Ironton, Ohio, and enjoyed singing in the choir. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers: Donald Kelley, Emerson Kelley, and Jack Kelley; and one sister, Clarabelle Beckett. In addition to her husband she is survived by two daughters, Denise (Michael) Baum of Powell, Ohio, and Debbie (Chris) Cua of Westerville, Ohio; three grandchildren: Daniella, Carmen, and Belle Cua all of Westerville, Ohio; special sister-in-law, Phyllis Sutton of Ironton, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2318 South 4th Street, Ironton, Ohio, with Pastor Rob Hale officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St, Ironton, Ohio. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Online condolences may be made to the Loper family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 31, 2019